Adam Hose: Warwickshire sign batsman from Somerset

Adam Hose made an unbeaten 101 off 93 balls against Gloucestershire in the One-Day Cup this season

Warwickshire have signed batsman Adam Hose from Somerset on a three-year contract.

Hose, 24, played 31 games for Somerset, having joined them in 2015, and scored his maiden one-day hundred in May.

He also made a match-winning 59 off just 28 balls in Somerset's T20 Blast victory over Middlesex on 16 July.

Ashley Giles, Warwickshire's sport director, said Hose was part of the rebuilding process to create a squad "that compete in all competitions".

Born in the Isle of Wight, Hose came through the Hampshire development programme before joining the MCC Young Cricketers.

He will be available for Birmingham Bears' T20 Blast match against Yorkshire Vikings at Edgbaston on Friday.