Rikki Clarke: Surrey re-sign Warwickshire all-rounder from next season

Rikki Clarke has been ever-present for Warwickshire this season in the Championship and One-Day Cup

Surrey have signed Warwickshire all-rounder Rikki Clarke on a two-year deal to begin next season.

Clarke started his career with Surrey, but left to join Derbyshire in 2007, before moving to Edgbaston in 2008.

The 35-year-old, who played 20 one-dayers and two Tests for England, has scored over 16,000 runs and taken 629 wickets in all forms of the game.

"As a product of the club's academy, he's one of our own," director of cricket Alec Stewart said.

"I was disappointed when he left the club back in 2007, but it's great to see him come back to the Oval."

Warwickshire sport director Ashley Giles said Clarke had been a "great servant" but the club was now in a transitional period of rebuilding the squad.

"With Rikki's contract due to end, it provides a fantastic opportunity for our talented, young players to step up to the senior ranks and cement a place in the team. It also allows for further player recruitment in the near future," he told the Bears website.