Sarfraz Ahmed: Yorkshire sign Pakistan captain for T20 campaign

Sarfraz Ahmed has scored 359 runs in 29 T20 internationals

Yorkshire have signed Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed from the start of August to the end of their T20 Blast campaign.

The wicketkeeper, 30, led Pakistan to Champions Trophy glory last month.

Sarfraz will replace Australia's Peter Handscomb, who is returning home after the North Group game against Nottinghamshire on 30 July.

"I've always wanted to play county cricket so this is an exciting opportunity," Sarfraz told the club website.

"Yorkshire are a big club with a rich history and huge reputation and I'm proud to be following in the footsteps of other Pakistanis who have played at Headingley like Younus Khan and Inzamam-ul Haq.

"It's a dream come true for me and hopefully it can help me become an even better professional."

Sarfraz is expected to feature in the Vikings' final five group matches and any subsequent knockout games.

Handscomb's departure means compatriot and fellow batsman Shaun Marsh will be Yorkshire's overseas player for their five remaining County Championship matches.