T20 Blast: Adil Rashid bowls Yorkshire to victory over winless Durham as Worcestershire beat Notts.

Media playback is not supported on this device Star of tomorrow? Youngster takes brilliant crowd catch

NatWest T20 Blast Dates: 7 July - 2 September Coverage: Ball-by-ball local radio commentary on every match online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. In-play highlights and live text commentary of selected games on the BBC Sport website. Selected commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.

Adil Rashid took 4-19 as T20 Blast North group leaders Yorkshire successfully defended 152-8 to inflict a sixth successive defeat on Durham.

Durham recovered from 76-6 to make 128-7 thanks to Stuart Poynter's unbeaten 35, but Rashid's spell proved decisive.

David Willey had earlier hit 44 from 27 balls for Yorkshire, while ex-England all-rounder Paul Collingwood took 3-32.

Elsewhere, Worcestershire beat in-form Nottinghamshire, while in the South group Somerset beat Hampshire.

Durham undone by England's forgotten man

Media playback is not supported on this device Rashid spins Yorkshire to comfortable win over Durham

Rashid has been overlooked for the England Test team this summer, but his variety and guile was too much for a Durham side who have now lost all six of the T20 Blast fixtures this season.

Willey's three sixes and four fours helped Yorkshire make a steady start on a slow pitch and Shaun Marsh (36) saw them surpass the 150-mark.

The wily bowling of 41-year-old Collingwood saw the Jets in with a chance, but Rashid ripped through the middle order and the visitors were always well behind the run rate.

Worcestershire end Notts run

Worcestershire held their nerve to defend 208-8 and earn a 13-run win over Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

Notts were chasing a fourth consecutive T20 Blast win, having lost their first two matches.

Joe Clarke had a strike rate of 222.22 for his 60

However, Joe Clarke top-scored with 60, hitting seven fours and three sixes at the top of the innings as the Rapids went past 200.

England opener Alex Hales was in devastating form as Notts started strongly, putting on 93 with Riki Wessels (49).

But when Hales fell for 63 from 27 balls, the run rate slowed, with John Hastings (3-31) doing most of the damage as Notts faltered to 195-5.

Hampshire fall short against Somerset

Somerset made the most of a flying start on their way to 204-9 and a 14-run victory against Hampshire.

Lewis Gregory hit 43 from 20 balls and Steven Davies 32 from 13 as the hosts put on 71 by the time Shahid Afridi had Davies caught by James Vince after 4.4 overs.

Jim Allenby (37) and some brief but valuable contributions further down the order helped them surpass 200 with Gareth Berg (3-35) the pick of the bowlers.

Vince managed 33 from 15 balls in a promising reply by Hampshire. But he finished as the top scorer, with Roelof van der Merwe, Max Waller and Tim Groenewald all taking two wickets as the visitors were dismissed for 190.