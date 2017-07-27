As The Oval celebrates 100 Tests, former England fast bowler Devon Malcolm recalls one of the most memorable - his matchwinning 9-57 against South Africa in August 1994, the best-ever bowling figures in an Oval Test match.

While Malcolm was in Shropshire this week to watch his son play for Northamptonshire in an under-11 tournament at Shrewsbury School, BBC Radio Shropshire's Nick Southall took him back to the famous flashpoint that so fired him up, a first-ball Fanie de Villiers bouncer which hit him "right between the eyes".

After telling the opponents they were about to find out "what fast bowling is all about", he took the first seven wickets, only Darren Gough's dismissal of Daryl Cullinan preventing him from getting all 10, as South Africa were beaten by eight wickets.