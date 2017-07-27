Hugh Morris: Chief executive defends Glamorgan foreign influx

Hugh Morris played as a batsman for Glamorgan and England before working in cricket administration

Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris says the county is still aiming to increase the number of Welsh players in the side - despite being down to two in the current successful T20 Blast side.

Aneurin Donald and Andrew Salter are the Welsh players left, after injuries to David Lloyd and Kiran Carlson.

"Our long-term ambition is that we want to get as many local players in the team as we possibly can," said Morris.

"But they have got to be good enough to warrant a place in the side."

Owen Morgan and Connor Brown have been included in match-day squads in the T20 Blast, without making the final 11.

Six South African-born players, including new signing David Miller, two born in Australia and one Englishman featured in the win over Gloucestershire in Bristol, which took Glamorgan to the top of the Southern Group ahead of Surrey on run-rate.

Chris Cooke, born in Johannesburg, is now qualified for England.

"It's got to be a balance. We're in a professional sport and we have to be competitive," said Morris ahead of Glamorgan's home game against Surrey on Friday, 28 July.

"You look at some of the opponents, and the make-up of their side is not too different to ours.

"We're excited by some of the talent we have, in red-ball (Championship) cricket particularly, Kiran Carlson, David Lloyd, Aneurin Donald, Owen Morgan, Andrew Salter and Lukas Carey this season have played for us as young men.. and in two or three years time, given their experience, we're going to have a strong nucleus of Welshmen."

Rain woes

Sunday's visit of Essex was Glamorgan's third straight abandoned home game due to rain

Glamorgan have suffered from having three home games rained off in succession at their Cardiff headquarters.

"Top of the table, we can't do much better than that and that's despite having three games rained off and that's been incredibly frustrating for all of us," Morris told BBC Wales Sport.

But despite another poor weather forecast for the Surrey match, the former ECB chief executive hopes that 2017 will still turn a profit thanks to five international matches at the SSE Swalec Stadium.

"We were really pleased with our international programme," Morris added.

"We set some ambitious budget targets and we're very close to those targets which is a great credit to the staff."

Wagg contract talks after milestone

All-rounder Graham Wagg, 34, is in talks with Glamorgan over a new contract after getting to the milestone of 100 wickets in the T20 Blast, a figure reached by former team-mate Dean Cosker in 2016.

"It's a nice achievement, I didn't actually know but my father texted me, so unfortunately I'm going to have to buy a round," joked Wagg.

"[Cosker] messaged me to say congratulations on the way home from Gloucestershire. He got 100 just for Glamorgan but hopefully there's plenty more in the tank for me.

"Watching [Durham's] Paul Collingwood and [Kent's] Darren Stevens playing at 41, I've only just turned 34 so I think there's a lot left for me and I feel I'm still in my prime."