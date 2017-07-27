Test Match Special to celebrate 60 years with Agnew v Boycott game

Will Aggers or Boycott come out on top in the star-studded game?

TMS 60th Anniversary Match: Agnew XI v Boycott XI Venue: Sports Park Weetwood, Leeds. Date: Thursday, 24 August. Time: 15:00 BST. Coverage: Watch on BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer; listen on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.

They're regular sparring partners on Test Match Special - but BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew and ex-England batsman Geoffrey Boycott will finally be able to settle a few scores on the cricket field, and you could be there to watch.

To mark the 60th birthday of TMS, an Agnew XI captained by Phil Tufnell will face a Boycott XI skippered by Michael Vaughan on Thursday, 24 August at Sports Park Weetwood (part of the University of Leeds), the day before the Headingley Test between England and West Indies.

As well as Tuffers and Vaughan, other ex-England internationals taking part will include Charlotte Edwards, Graeme Swann, Lydia Greenway, Ed Smith, Isa Guha and Ebony Rainford-Brent.

They will be joined by other familiar TMS voices including Alison Mitchell, Simon Mann, Simon Hughes, Charles Dagnall and Fazeer Mohammed - and cricket-loving celebrities including Olympic runner Yohan Blake, BBC Radio 1's Greg James, McFly's Harry Judd, Tom "Draco Malfoy" Felton from the Harry Potter films, BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty, comedians Andy Parsons and Dom Joly, and actor and dancer Adam Garcia.

Commentary will be provided by TMS's Henry Blofeld and Dan Norcross, joined by special guests including Paralympic legend Baroness Grey-Thompson and actor Jim Carter (best known as Carson the butler from Downton Abbey) - while TMS's ex-England pair Vic Marks and James Taylor will be umpiring.

You can apply for tickets on the BBC Shows and Tours website until Tuesday, 1 August.

Tickets will be allocated by a random draw - with 40% of tickets going to Leeds and Bradford postcodes (LS1-LS29, BD1-BD24), 30% to surrounding Yorkshire postcodes (BB, BD, DN, HD, HG, HU, HX, LS, OL, S, WF and YO), and 30% to the rest of the UK.

Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis - full details can be found on the website.