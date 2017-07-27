World Cricket League: Leicestershire allow Will Fazakerley to play for Guernsey

Guernsey will play Italy, Cayman Islands and Qatar in the group stages of World Cricket League Division Five

Leicestershire have given all-rounder Will Fazakerley permission to play for Guernsey in World Cricket League in South Africa in September.

The 19-year-old made his first-class debut earlier this month after signing his first professional deal last year.

He has also been released to represent Guernsey against rivals Jersey - also headed for South Africa - on 26 August.

"Will is a talented all-rounder who has made great progress with us," said Leicestershire boss Pierre de Bruyn.

"Having weighed everything up, we think it will be good for Will, Guernsey and ourselves that he has this experience."

The ICC World Cricket League Division Five will also feature teams from Germany, Ghana and Qatar from 3-9 September.