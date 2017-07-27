T20 Blast: Kent beat Somerset, Brendon McCullum stars in Middlesex win
|NatWest T20 Blast
|Dates: 7 July - 2 September
Kent earned a first win in four T20 Blast matches, beating Somerset by seven wickets in a rain-affected game.
Sam Northeast's unbeaten 54 guided his side to a revised target of 181 off 18 overs after Somerset made 197-6.
Middlesex moved off the bottom of the South Group, ex-New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum smashing 63 from 28 balls to help beat Essex by 72 runs.
In the North Group, Northants easily passed Worcestershire's 158 all out to earn a seven-wicket win.
Brett D'Oliveira (52) was the mainstay of a below-par Rapids total, in which seven players failed to reach double figures, with Richard Gleeson (3-12) and Rory Kleinveldt (3-25) doing the damage with the ball.
Reigning T20 champions Northants scored 160-3 to earn a third win in four matches and go second in the table.
Openers Richard Levi (47) and Adam Rossington (42) ensured a blistering start and Alex Wakely's unbeaten 46 got the Steelbacks over the line with 14 balls left.
Kent power past Somerset
A season's-best T20 Blast powerplay total of 77-0 by Kent openers Joe Denly and Daniel Bell-Drummond teed up an impressive victory at Canterbury.
Some ferocious hitting and fine timing saw Steven Davies (62) and Johann Myburgh (64) star in Somerset's 197-6.
But former England man Denly and Bell-Drummond were equally impressive, despite a brief wobble following the rain delay which saw the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern system set a new target of 181.
Both men fell soon after the resumption, however captain Northeast ensured Kent went up to fifth in a tight group with four points separating all nine teams.
Captain my captain...
Middlesex had no shortage of leaders as they batted Essex out of the game on their way to a total of 203-6 and a crushing 72-run win over Essex Eagles.
T20 Blast skipper McCullum was at his destructive best, reaching his half-century off just 19 balls and scoring 54 of his 63 runs from boundaries.
England ODI and T20 captain Eoin Morgan added a more considered 39 from 30, while wicketkeeper John Simpson (50) also made a half-century.
Pace bowler Tom Helm then took 5-11 from just 20 balls as Essex were all out for 131, with James Foster's 25-ball 50 the only show of resistance in a lacklustre reply.
The result takes Middlesex up to fourth in the table, with Essex dropping to bottom spot.