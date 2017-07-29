T20 Blast: Kent v Glamorgan (Sun)

Glamorgan have won their last three T20 Blast away games, against Sussex, Essex and Gloucestershire

T20 Blast: Kent v Glamorgan Venue: Spitfire County Ground, Canterbury Date: Sunday, 30 July Time: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentaries from BBC Radio Kent and BBC Wales via BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio Kent and BBC Radio Wales.

Glamorgan will be aiming for a fourth consecutive away win in the T20 Blast when they take on Kent at Canterbury on Sunday.

The weather forecast is favourable after group leaders Glamorgan suffered their fourth successive home washout against Surrey.

Kent pick from the same 13 which beat Somerset by seven wickets.

Glamorgan are likely to field the same eleven which defeated Gloucestershire in Bristol.

The Welsh county won their 2016 encounter with Kent in Cardiff by 55 runs, while they claimed a one-run win on their last T20 visit to Kent at Tunbridge Wells in 2015.

Glamorgan (probable): Donald, Rudolph (capt), Ingram, Milller, Cooke (wk), Wagg, Meschede, Salter, de Lange, van der Gugten, Hogan.

Kent Spitfires (from): Bell-Drummond, Denly, Northeast (capt), Billings (wk), Neesham, Blake, Dickson, Stevens, Haggett, Coles, Tredwell, Claydon, Qayyum.