Sunday's club cricket results in Northern Ireland

SUNDAY'S CRICKET RESULTS

NCU Premier League

Lisburn v Waringstown - 46 over game

Lisburn 146-6 after 43 overs D Simpson 40, L Nelson 2-25

Match abandoned

North West Premier League

Fox Lodge v Coleraine

Coleraine increased their advantage at the top of the Long's SuperValu Premier League with a 10-wicket win over Fox Lodge. The League title and Cup holders Donemana are still undefeated and trail by 33 points but have two games in hand. (There are 20 points for a win plus bonuses)

Fox Lodge 55 (28.5 overs) S Hutchinson 3-12

Coleraine 58-0 S Campbell 32

Coleraine won by ten wickets