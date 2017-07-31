Glamorgan: Jacques Rudolph praises bowlers after fourth away win

Glamorgan captain Jacques Rudolph has scored 128 runs in his last two T20 innings

Glamorgan captain Jacques Rudolph praised his bowlers after his side's fourth consecutive away win in the T20 Blast.

The Welsh country restricted Kent Spitfires to 174-4 and a 25-run victory which keeps them top of the southern group with five games left to play.

Glamorgan face games against Surrey and Gloucestershire on 3 and 4 August.

"I think Thursday and Friday will be big games for us," said Rudolph who top-scored with an unbeaten 77.

"Gloucestershire and Surrey are two decent teams but I think the way we've gone about our business in this campaign ... I can't remember when we've been poor.

"We've been spot-on the way we've gone about our business and from a captaincy point of view that's really pleasing."

All Glamorgan's victories have come away from home, with their last four home matches washed out.

Rudoph's 77 and a quickfire 50 off 30 deliveries by Aneurin Donald helped Glamorgan to 199-2 in their 20 overs, a total which Kent were on target to reach after Joe Denly (68 off 50 balls) and Sam Northeast (60 off 34) had given them a solid start.

But Glamorgan applied the brakes from the 14th over with Kent needing 36 off the final over.

Glamorgan's remaining T20Blast group fixtures 3 Aug: Gloucestershire (h), 4 Aug: Surrey (a), 13 Aug: Somerset (a), 18 Aug: Middlesex (h) T20 Table

"I think it's a really great testimony to the way our bowlers have gone about their business again," added Rudolph.

"They played really well and put a lot of pressure on us, but as in the past once we get one wicket we seem to pick up wickets quite quickly."

Rudolph batted for the whole of Glamorgan's innings, and says is enjoying his anchor role after a second consecutive half century.

"With the likes of Aneurin [Donald], and David [Miller] and Colin [Ingram] around me probably allows me to get myself in a little bit more and rotate strike," he said.

"I know there's a lot of value for my game if I can rotate strike and get myself in, I'm not the kind of guy who's going to go in and smash sixes and fours right from the start.

"At times I feel like an analogue watch in a digital world but I think I'm coming towards the end of my career so if I'm not going to try things now . . .

"And I must say I enjoy it."

Glamorgan hope to have bowler Timm van der Gugten back for Thursday's match against Gloucestershire in Cardiff after he missed the Canterbury game with an illness.