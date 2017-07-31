Max Sorensen retires from Ireland duty after 68 appearances

South African-born Max Sorensen made his Ireland debut in 2012

Irish paceman Max Sorensen has retired from international cricket after taking 95 wickets in 68 appearances.

The 31-year-old, whose best bowling display of 5-37 came against Scotland in 2013, has not played for Ireland this year.

"At this stage of my career, I feel I need to move on with my life," he said.

"I realise the likelihood of me getting back into the set-up is unlikely, with my various injuries and fluctuating performances in the past year or so."

Sorensen took his 95 wickets at just 20.16 - putting him 14th on the all-time averages list of bowlers who have taken more than 50 wickets.

"I'd like to thank Ireland for the wonderful opportunity of playing cricket for my adopted country," said South African-born Sorensen.

"It's time for me to move forward and hang up the international boots."

He will continue playing for Leinster Lighting and The Hills, although primarily as a batsman as he has not bowled in recent months because of a shoulder injury.

Ireland head coach John Bracewell said: "Max was a tireless worker, never giving anything less than 100% effort - he always exhibited professionalism and passion, as well as obvious skill."