Gareth Berg: Hampshire all-rounder agrees new one-year contract with county

Gareth Berg has taken 28 wickets in the County Championship so far this season

Hampshire all-rounder Gareth Berg has signed a new one-year deal with the county, taking him through to the end of the 2018 season.

The 36-year-old former Middlesex player has become a regular in all formats since joining Hampshire in 2015.

"I'm enjoying my time," Berg told BBC Radio Solent. "There's a great squad, we recruited well last winter and there's exciting times ahead."

Berg has taken 43 wickets in all competitions so far this season.

The right-arm medium pacer, who left Middlesex after a persistent shoulder injury, has also scored nearly 400 runs in the County Championship this season to help Hampshire to third in Division One.

"I'm frustrated about the first five or six years of my career when I missed out a fair bit through injury, but I learnt a lot in the past three years," he said.

"I worked really hard over the winter on my fitness, losing a bit of weight and I'm enjoying every year as it comes now."