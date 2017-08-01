Essex v West Indies: Tourists reach 309-8 in first warm-up game

Paul Walter took 2-50 for an Essex side who used eight bowlers

Tour match, Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford, day one West Indies 309-8: Chase 81, Brathwaite 61, Blackwood 59 Essex: Yet to bat Scorecard

Roston Chase made 81 as West Indies reached 309-8 on the opening day of their first tour game against Essex.

Number five Chase was bowled by seamer Callum Taylor, who also removed opener Kraigg Brathwaite for a patient 61 as he ended the day with 2-33.

Jermaine Blackwood scored 59, adding 116 with Chase for the fifth wicket.

The three-day match is the first of three before West Indies start a three-Test series against England at Edgbaston on 17 August.