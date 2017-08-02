Glamorgan Cricket: Miller chases Test spot but could make T20 return

David Miller has played 99 one-day and 52 T20 internationals for South Africa

Glamorgan's T20 Blast signing David Miller could return for the knock-out stages of the competition if the county qualify.

But he is keen to chase South African Test honours after 151 international limited-overs appearances.

"I'd love to be back... but my dream is still to play Test cricket," said Miller.

Miller is scheduled to leave after the Surrey game on 4 August, to play two four-day matches for South Africa A.

The second of those finishes on 22 August, meaning that Miller would only be available for the T20 Blast quarter-finals if Glamorgan were involved in the third or fourth match.

The quarter-finals will be played on concurrent days from Tuesday, 22 August to Friday, 25th August.

Finals Day follows on Saturday, 2 September, which sees both semi-finals and then the final played on the same day at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Home debut - and farewell?

Despite Miller signing for six group games, the Gloucestershire match on Thursday 3 August will be his only appearance in Cardiff because of two wash-outs.

"A few guys have been saying this could be my first and last game here, but I'd love to get a game here," Miller said.

"It's been a nice competition so far even though it's only been two games (making 50 and 43 not out).

"We've won both and the next two games (Gloucestershire home and Surrey away) are pretty big, if we win one, great, if we win two, superb.

"I'm striking the ball nicely and it's nice to be back in the middle. I would love to be here longer and play more games, but it's one of those things."

Netherlands fast bowler Timm van der Gugten is likely to return to the Glamorgan side after missing the Kent win through illness.

Test target

Having played 99 one-day internationals and 52 T20 internationals, 28-year-old Miller wants to add Test honours.

"I'm still wanting to knock on the door (of the Test team) and bash it down, that's why I'm still giving it a crack with the four-day stuff and it's been pretty good the last couple of years," said Miller, who has played in the lucrative Indian Premier League and the Caribbean Premier League.

"A lot of people box you as just a limited-overs player. I haven't had any longer-format opportunities and this is the first time I've been picked for the 'A' team and I want to make an impact there.

"But it's been a great career travelling around the world and I don't regret anything."