Ireland earn 76-run win over Scotland in T20 Celtic Cup contest in Dundee

Claire Shillington and her Ireland team-mates are back in action against Scotland later on Wednesday

Celtic Cup, T20, Dundee: Ireland 166-4 (20 overs): C Shillington 81, G Lewis 44 Scotland 90-4 (20 overs): S Bryce 31, K Bryce 27; G Lewis 3-4 Ireland won by 76 runs

Claire Shillington's 81 helped Ireland earn a 76-run win over Scotland in the first of Wednesday's two T20 Celtic Cup games between the countries in Dundee.

Shillington hit 12 fours and a six as she produced a second-wicket stand of 120 with her YMCA club-mate Gaby Lewis.

In reply to Ireland's 166-4, Scotland posted 90-4 in their 20 overs.

The Bryce sisters Sarah (31) and Kathryn (27) ensured Scotland batted out their overs but the Ireland total was never under serious threat.

Lewis completed a fine individual performance for Ireland by producing bowling figures of 4-46.

The sides play a further T20 contest later on Wednesday before Friday's concluding game in the series in Dundee.