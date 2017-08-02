Dom Sibley: Surrey batsman to join Warwickshire at end of 2017 season

Dom Sibley has featured in all of Surrey's T20 Blast games this season, scoring 141 runs in six innings

Surrey batsman Dom Sibley will join Warwickshire at the end of the season after rejecting a three-year contract.

Sibley, who came through Surrey's academy, was offered a new deal at the start of the season but has chosen to move to Edgbaston.

The 21-year-old has featured regularly in all three formats this season.

"He told me the reason he's leaving is that he feels his opportunities at Warwickshire would be greater," said director of cricket Alec Stewart.

Warwickshire sport director Ashley Giles added: "Dominic is an outstanding cricketer with England potential.

"He has a big role to play for the club across all forms of the game and we're delighted that he has chosen to take this great opportunity to be part of this exciting young squad that we are building."

Sibley, who has scored four fifties in seven County Championship games this season, follows Adam Hose and Will Rhodes in choosing to join Warwickshire this summer.

The former England Under-19 batsman has scored 1,533 runs in 30 first-class games at an average of 34, with two hundreds.

"We've had numerous conversations with Dom and his advisors over the past 11 months and I'm comfortable in knowing that we could not have done any more in showing how much we wanted him to be a big part of this club," Stewart continued.

"We believe we were moving Dom in the right direction and are bitterly disappointed he has chosen to leave us at this stage of his career."

