Reece Topley: Hampshire and England bowler suffers new injury setback

Reece Topley's last appearance for Hampshire was against Gloucestershire in the T20 Blast

Hampshire and England bowler Reece Topley has suffered a recurrence of a stress fracture in his back.

The 23-year-old will have further tests and a consultation to determine his recovery time from the injury.

Topley missed a large portion of last season for his county with hand and back injuries before having shoulder surgery earlier this year.

The left-armer has made 14 appearances for Hampshire in all competitions this season, taking 18 wickets.