Essex v West Indies: Roston Chase makes half-century in tour match draw

Right-hander Roston Chase has scored 728 runs in 10 Test matches for the West Indies

Tour match, Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford, day three West Indies 338-8 & 135-4 (31 overs): Chase 50 not out, S Hope 46, Walter 2-14 Essex 185-9: Walter 68, Roach 5-43 Match drawn Scorecard

West Indies drew their rain-affected tour match against Essex as they began preparations for their Test series against England.

Fast bowler Kemar Roach took 5-43 as Essex declared midway through the final day on 185-9.

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite (3) fell cheaply and a first-ball duck for Kyle Hope left the Windies on 15-2.

However, Roston Chase (50 not out) and Shai Hope (46) steadied the innings before both sides shook hands.

The tourists begin their three-Test series against England at Edgbaston on 17 August.