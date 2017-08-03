Tector and Smith get Ireland call-up for Netherlands game

Nathan Smith could make his Ireland debut against the Netherlands later this month

Jack Tector and Nathan Smith have received their first Ireland call-up for this month's ICC Intercontinental Cup game against the Netherlands.

The pair have impressed for Ireland Wolves this season.

Boyd Rankin and Kevin O'Brien return to the 14-man squad, having missed the last Intercontinental Cup match against Afghanistan in March.

In the spin department Simi Singh and Jacob Mulder are preferred to George Dockrell and Andrew McBrine.

Ireland are currently second in the table and one point behind leaders Afghanistan going into the Malahide encounter on 15-18 August.

YMCA opening batsman Tector scored a century for the Wolves against Scotland A on his home ground last month, while Instonians paceman Smith took five wickets in the rain-affected draw against the MCC Young Cricketers.

"I'm obviously delighted to be included in the squad - it has been a dream of mine for a long time so it's massively exciting," said 20-year-old Tector.

Smith, 22, was equally happy to get his first call-up to the senior ranks.

"It's great to be a part of this exciting time in Irish cricket and I'm looking forward to the challenge," he said.

Ireland squad: William Porterfield (capt) John Anderson, Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, Ed Joyce, Barry McCarthy, Jacob Mulder, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Nathan Smith, Jack Tector, Gary Wilson.