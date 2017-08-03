Knights deny Warriors in Inter-Pro game at Comber

James Shannon top-scored for the Knights with a fine 59 against the Warriors

A determined rearguard earned Northern Knights a draw with North-West Warriors in the three-day Inter-Provincial game at Comber.

Nathan Smith and Gary Kidd survived 11 overs as the Knights collected 10 points to the Warriors' eight.

After the second day was lost to the elements, the sides came to an agreed chase with the Knights set a target of 293 in 74 overs.

It provided an enthralling contest with the Knights finishing on 264-8.

The rain on Wednesday resulted in the Warriors declaring twice and the Knights forfeiting their first innings.

Every time the Knights looked to be gaining the upper hand, the Warriors fought back with wickets at crucial junctures.

The top nine Knights batsmen all reached double figures, but none was able to play the truly commanding knock that would have made the chase an ultimately successful one.

Skipper James Shannon top scored with 59 from 85 balls, adding 66 for the third wicket with James McCollum (40).

Steve Lazars (3-54), Craig Young (2-41) and Andrew McBrine (2-49) kept chipping away at the Knights batting, and at 252-8 with 27 minutes remaining it seemed the Warriors had the game in their grasp.

However, Smith and Kidd battened down the hatches with Smith occupying 64 priceless deliveries in his unbeaten 22, while Kidd was equally resolute in his seven from 25 balls.

The teams meet again on Sunday at The Lawn in a 50-over contest, with the Knights needing a win if they are to keep alive their cup hopes.

Hanley Energy Three-Day Inter-Pro

North West Warriors: 208-9 dec (R Allen 81, G Kidd 3-36) & 84-1 dec (D Barr 42 no, I Butt 20 no)

Northern Knights:264-8 (J Shannon 59, S Lazars 3-54)

Northern Knights (10pts) drew with North-West Warriors (8pts)