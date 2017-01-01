England in New Zealand 2018
February
Before the ODIs, England and New Zealand take part in a triangular Twenty20 series with Australia, hosted by Australia and New Zealand, from 3-18 February.
25 1st ODI, Hamilton
28 2nd ODI, Napier
March
3 3rd ODI, Wellington (Westpac Stadium)
7 4th ODI, Dunedin
10 5th ODI, Christchurch
22-26 1st Test, Auckland (d/n - subject to change)
30-3 Apr 2nd Test, Christchurch
