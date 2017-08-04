Ryan Sidebottom: Warwickshire sign Australian fast bowler

Ryan Sidebottom played against England Lions in 2013

Warwickshire have signed former Victoria fast bowler Ryan Sidebottom on a deal until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has been on trial with the Edgbaston side's second team.

The Australian has been playing for Birmingham & District Premier League champions Berkswell this year and will continue to be available to play for them.

Sport director Ashley Giles said: "He is a valuable addition to our fast bowling ranks."

Sidebottom began the season opening the bowling for Berkswell with Grant Thornton, who earlier this season also joined the Warwickshire staff.

Sidebottom may have a chance to play against his more famous namesake when Warwickshire meet Yorkshire in their penultimate game, starting at Headingley on 19 September.