T20 Blast: Surrey v Glamorgan (Fri)

Timm van der Gugten was Glamorgan's 2016 Player of the Year

T20 Blast: Surrey v Glamorgan Venue: Kia Oval, London Date: Friday, 4 August Time: 18:30 BST Coverage: Commentaries from BBC Radio London and BBC Wales via BBC Sport website and app

Surrey and Glamorgan will both be aiming to recover from defeats 24 hours previously when they meet in the T20 Blast at the Kia Oval.

Glamorgan are without fast bowler Timm van der Gugten, who went off with a pelvic injury in Thursday's defeat against Gloucestershire.

South African David Miller plays the last game of his six-match contract.

Surrey, still without Kevin Pietersen, could include returning all-rounder Rikki Clarke.

Clarke, 35, was originally due to join from Warwickshire in 2018, but instead the deal has taken place immediately.

Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques makes his first home appearance in 2017, but Pietersen remains sidelined following a calf injury.

Glamorgan's van der Gugten, who took 4-14 in the Welsh county's 2016 win at the Oval, could again be replaced by Lukas Carey.

Surrey (from): Batty (capt), Borthwick, Burns, Clarke, S Curran, T Curran, Dernbach, Finch, Foakes (wk), Henriques, Meaker, Pope, Roy, Stoneman.

Glamorgan (from): Donald, Rudolph (capt), Ingram, Miller, Cooke (wk), Wagg, Meschede, Salter, de Lange, Carey, Hogan, Selman, Cullen, Smith.