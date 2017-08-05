T20 Blast: Notts make 106-0 in first six overs against Durham

Alex Hales has a batting strike-rate of 142.73 in T20 cricket

NatWest T20 Blast, Trent Bridge Durham 183-7 (20 overs): Richardson 53; Patel 2-23 Notts 184-5 (13.5 overs): Hales 95; Weighell 2-25 Notts beat Durham by five wickets Match scorecard

Alex Hales made a breathtaking 95 off 30 balls as Notts Outlaws piled up the highest Powerplay score in Twenty20 history in beating Durham Jets.

The England opener hit nine sixes and nine fours to take Notts to 106-0 off the first six overs at Trent Bridge.

Hales, 28, almost equalled Chris Gayle's fastest-ever T20 century, which came off 30 deliveries, but top-edged James Weighell to the wicketkeeper.

Notts chased down Durham's 183-7 in just 13.5 overs to win by five wickets.

Jets spinner Cameron Steel conceded 60 off his four overs.

Nottinghamshire's 106 runs in the Powerplay overtook the previous best of 105-0 made by Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL earlier this year.

In the other North Group game, Ben Duckett made an unbeaten 92 for Northants in their 24-run victory against Worcestershire at New Road.

Three overs of carnage

The Outlaws, who now sit top of the group, had raced to 55-0 off 4.1 overs when a heavy rain shower forced the players off.

On their return Hales and his opening partner Riki Wessels teed off.

Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest T20 century - off 30 balls

Brydon Carse's fifth over went for 27 either side of the rain delay, before Hales struck three sixes and two fours as 28 runs came off spinner Ryan Pringle's sixth.

Hales cleared the rope three more times in Steel's next over, meaning a staggering 75 runs had been scored in just 18 deliveries leaving Notts 126-0 off seven overs.

He eventually fell at the start of the eighth over, while attempting to drive Weighell for his 10th maximum.

Hales later said "he was thinking about Gayle's fastest T20 record" during his innings.

The West Indian's 30-ball hundred came in the 2013 IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore and he finished with a world-record 175 not out.

'Trent Bridge is utter paradise'

Hales is now the leading scorer in the 2017 T20 Blast, with 445 runs in 10 innings at a strike-rate of more than 212.

"I knew there was a chance to go for the quickest T20 century of all-time and you don't get those opportunities very often," he said.

"I love batting at Trent Bridge, for me it is utter paradise, the wickets are great and there are some short boundaries, so I knew there was a chance of doing it. It's a special feeling to play here and to get so many in the Powerplay overs with Riki.

"As a team we've got real momentum at the moment and hopefully we can keep it going."

Is Alex Hales England's best T20 player?