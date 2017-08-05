James Anderson: England bowler says it is 'surreal' to bowl at end named after him

James Anderson is England's leading wicket-taker in Test match cricket, with 484 dismissals to his name

Fourth Investec Test, Old Trafford, day two England 362 (108.4 overs): Bairstow 99, Stokes 58, Rabada 4-91 South Africa 220-9 (68.3 overs): Bavuma 46, Anderson 4-33, Broad 2-45 England lead by 142 runs Scorecard

England's James Anderson says it felt "surreal" to be bowling from the end bearing his name at Old Trafford.

The 35-year-old finished with 4-35 on his home ground, as South Africa finished day two on 220-9, still trailing the hosts by 142 runs.

The Lancashire seamer needed only three deliveries to take his first wicket at the James Anderson End.

"It's odd, a bit surreal, difficult to describe but it's a huge honour," he told Test Match Special.

"There is a lot of mickey taking from the lads," he added.

'You can't get five on every ground'

Anderson takes De Bruyn for fourth wicket

Anderson is yet to take five wickets in an innings for England at Old Trafford, but may get a chance on day three, despite only one South Africa wicket remaining.

"I've only played six Tests at Old Trafford, this is my seventh, and you can't get five on every ground," he said.

"It would be great, but it will be tough because Stuart Broad has the ball in his hand.

"Whoever gets it, I don't care. We just want to get a good lead."

Anderson also contributed with the bat, scoring only four runs but sharing a 50-run last wicket partnership with Jonny Bairstow.

"On the back of Bairstow's innings, we had momentum and you could feel that in the field when we came out to bowl. Everyone was buzzing around," he said.

'I was pretty annoyed'

Bairstow out for 99 after brilliant innings

Bairstow was dismissed by an lbw decision on 99, failing with a review to reverse the umpire's decision.

"I was pretty annoyed but at the same time, if someone had told me I'd get 99 after starting the day on 33, then I would have taken it," said 27-year-old Bairstow.

Despite falling agonisingly short of his fourth Test century, he did take his 100th Test dismissal as wicketkeeper, catching South Africa number three Hashim Amla off the bowling of Toby Roland-Jones.

"It's really special, two years ago I would said there was no chance of me taking 100 Test dismissals," he said.

"It's the hard work that I've put in over the last couple of years."

'Anything can happen'

Highlights: South Africa drag themselves back into series

Amla meanwhile believes South Africa are still in the match, while praising Anderson's bowling.

"The Test match hasn't gone at all, anything can happen on Sunday," said the South Africa batsman.

"You have to give credit to the bowlers, that spell Jimmy had, he bowled pretty well and asked the right questions."