Sri Lanka v India: Ravindra Jadeja stars as tourists complete series win

India have won the three-match series, with one to play
Second Test, Colombo, day four
India 622-9 dec: Pujara 133, Rahane 132, Jadeja 70*
Sri Lanka 183 & 386: Karunaratne 141, Mendis 110, Jadeja 5-152
India won by an innings and 53 runs
Scorecard

India completed a series win over Sri Lanka with a crushing victory by an innings and 53 runs in the second Test in Colombo.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane both hit centuries as India posted 622-9 declared in their first innings.

Sri Lanka were never in the game once they were bowled out for 183 in reply.

They managed 386 in their second innings - Dimuth Karunaratne making 141 - but India's spinners sealed victory on the fourth afternoon.

Ravindra Jadeja picked up the man-of-the-match award after hitting an unbeaten 70 off 85 balls at number nine before taking 2-84 and 5-152 with the ball.

India won the first Test in Galle by 304 runs. The third and final Test gets under way in Pallekele on 12 August.

