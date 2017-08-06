Sri Lanka v India: Ravindra Jadeja stars as tourists complete series win
|Second Test, Colombo, day four
|India 622-9 dec: Pujara 133, Rahane 132, Jadeja 70*
|Sri Lanka 183 & 386: Karunaratne 141, Mendis 110, Jadeja 5-152
|India won by an innings and 53 runs
|Scorecard
India completed a series win over Sri Lanka with a crushing victory by an innings and 53 runs in the second Test in Colombo.
Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane both hit centuries as India posted 622-9 declared in their first innings.
Sri Lanka were never in the game once they were bowled out for 183 in reply.
They managed 386 in their second innings - Dimuth Karunaratne making 141 - but India's spinners sealed victory on the fourth afternoon.
Ravindra Jadeja picked up the man-of-the-match award after hitting an unbeaten 70 off 85 balls at number nine before taking 2-84 and 5-152 with the ball.
India won the first Test in Galle by 304 runs. The third and final Test gets under way in Pallekele on 12 August.