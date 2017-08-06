Hampshire v Lancashire: Haseeb Hameed falls cheaply as Hampshire dominate

Haseeb Hameed looks back as his edge off Fidel Edwards finds Jimmy Adams in the slips

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day one): Lancashire 149: Davies 36; Crane 3-27 Hampshire 147-5: Vince 40; 2-29 Lancashire 1 pt, Hampshire 3 pts Lancashire trail Hampshire by two runs Scorecard

England hopeful Haseeb Hameed made just six for Lancashire as Hampshire took control at the Ageas Bowl.

The 20-year-old came into the first red-ball game in a month under pressure after failing to score a half-century in his last 12 Championship innings.

However, Hameed's troubles with the bat continued as he was caught at second slip off Fidel Edwards as Lancashire were bowled out for 149.

James Vince's 40 helped Hampshire close on 147-5, trailing by just two runs.

England assistant coach Paul Farbrace had said England would be 'keeping a close eye' on Hameed ahead of the three-Test series against the West Indies, but the opener has now scored just 220 runs in 13 innings in 2017.

Lancashire won the toss and opted to bat to give Hameed - who has a first-class high score of just 47 this season - an opportunity to stake his claim for a recall to the national side.

After scratching his way to six off 38 balls, the right-handed batsman was caught by Jimmy Adams as he attempted an expansive drive off Edwards.

The hosts' bowlers made the most of being asked to bowl, as England spinner Liam Dawson had Alex Davies caught in the slips before Dane Vilas was caught behind off all-rounder Ian Holland.

After falling to 114-7, Jordan Clark and Stephen Parry shared a 27-run eighth-wicket partnership but Mason Crane's 3-27 wrapped up the visitors' innings.

Despite falling to 27-2 in reply after losing Adams and Lewis McManus cheaply, Hampshire recovered as captain Vince scored quickly before being caught at mid-wicket off Kyle Jarvis.

An unbeaten 26-run sixth-wicket stand between Dawson and Holland took the hosts within two runs of parity at the close of play.