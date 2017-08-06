Worcestershire v Sussex: Chris Nash makes his first hundred of 2017 for Sussex

Chris Nash
Chris Nash has scored 23 first-class centuries
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, New Road (day one):
Sussex 342-7: Nash 118, Wells 85; Barnard 3-56
Worcestershire: Yet to bat
Sussex 3 pts, Worcestershire 2 pts
Scorecard

Sussex batsman Chris Nash scored his first County Championship century of the summer to put his side on top against Worcestershire on day one.

The 34-year-old was only averaging 17 in four-day cricket this season, but hit 118 before he was out lbw to Joe Leach, as Sussex closed on 342-7.

Opener Luke Wells made 85 and England all-rounder Chris Jordan weighed in with 57 not out at New Road.

Ed Barnard was the pick of the Worcestershire bowlers, taking 3-56.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC