Worcestershire v Sussex: Chris Nash makes his first hundred of 2017 for Sussex

Chris Nash has scored 23 first-class centuries

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, New Road (day one): Sussex 342-7: Nash 118, Wells 85; Barnard 3-56 Worcestershire: Yet to bat Sussex 3 pts, Worcestershire 2 pts Scorecard

Sussex batsman Chris Nash scored his first County Championship century of the summer to put his side on top against Worcestershire on day one.

The 34-year-old was only averaging 17 in four-day cricket this season, but hit 118 before he was out lbw to Joe Leach, as Sussex closed on 342-7.

Opener Luke Wells made 85 and England all-rounder Chris Jordan weighed in with 57 not out at New Road.

Ed Barnard was the pick of the Worcestershire bowlers, taking 3-56.