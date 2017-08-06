Derbyshire v Nottinghamshire: Brett Hutton puts Division Two leaders in charge

Brett Hutton (right) took his second five-wicket haul in first-class cricket

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The 3aaa County Ground (day one): Derbyshire 220: Hughes 55*; Hutton 5-52, Ball 3-63 Nottinghamshire 93-2: Mullaney 35* Derbyshire 1 pt, Nottinghamshire 3 pts Notts trail Derbyshire by 127 runs Scorecard

Brett Hutton took five wickets as Nottinghamshire edged into a strong position on day one at Derbyshire.

England bowler Jake Ball (3-63) took the key wickets of skipper Billy Godleman and Wayne Madsen before lunch.

Hutton then took charge and twice had hat-trick balls as Derbyshire were bowled out for 202, despite a 10th-wicket stand of 48 from Alex Hughes (55 not out) and Ben Cotton (32).

Steven Mullaney (35 not out) then helped Notts reach 93-2 at stumps.

Division Two leaders Notts, who are unbeaten in the Championship this season, have won their last four away fixtures against their East Midlands rivals.