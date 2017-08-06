T20 Blast: Somerset beat Surrey to boost qualification chances

James Hildreth and Roelof van der Merwe shared a stand of 69 at Taunton

Natwest T20 Blast, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton: Surrey 157-6 (20 overs): Pope 46, Groenewald 2-26 Somerset 158-6 (18.2 overs): Hildreth 45*; Dernbach 3-29 Somerset (2pts) beat Surrey (0pts) by four wickets Scorecard

Somerset boosted their hopes of making the T20 Blast quarter-finals with a four-wicket victory over Surrey.

Set 158 to win, Somerset were in trouble at 47-5, but James Hildreth's unbeaten 45 and cameos from Roelof van der Merwe (36) and Craig Overton (35 not out) saw the hosts to 158-6.

Teenager Ollie Pope made 46 in Surrey's 157-6, who were once again missing Kevin Pietersen with a calf injury.

Somerset are second in the South Group, with Surrey two points behind.

Both teams have three matches remaining, with the top four in the group going through to the last eight later this month.