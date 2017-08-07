Leicestershire v Durham: Cameron Steel makes maiden double century

Cameron Steel hit 28 fours in his double century

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground, Leicester (day two): Durham 525-8 dec: Steel 224, Latham 124; Dexter 5-71 Leicestershire 124-4: Horton 38; Potts 2-30 Durham 5 pts, Leicestershire 1pt Leicestershire trail by 401 runs Scorecard

Durham opener Cameron Steel became the youngest double centurion in the county's history as he made 224 against Leicestershire at Grace Road.

The 21-year-old, who started day two on 145, batted for more than eight hours and faced 408 balls in his epic knock.

He was eventually out to Neil Dexter (5-71) as Durham declared on 525-8 - Michael Richardson also making 82.

Leicestershire closed on 124-4, still 401 runs adrift, with 18-year-old seamer Matty Potts taking two wickets.