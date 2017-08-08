Worcestershire v Sussex: Hosts bowled out for 170 in comfortable Sussex win

Jofra Archer made his first-class debut for Sussex last season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, New Road (day three): Sussex 430 & 11-1: Wells 5; Barnard 1-1 Worcestershire 268 & 170: Barnard 46; Wiese 3-35, Archer 3-39 Sussex (22 pts) beat Worcestershire (3 pts) by nine wickets Scorecard

Paceman Jofra Archer took three wickets in five balls at New Road as Sussex beat Worcestershire by nine wickets.

The 22-year-old removed Ben Cox, Joe Leach and John Hastings before Worcestershire were 170 all out following on in their second innings.

Sussex, set nine to win, lost Luke Wells to Ed Barnard in gloomy conditions as they reached 11-1.

Earlier, after the morning session was washed out, the hosts were all out for 268, a first-innings deficit of 162.

Sussex have now won four of their past five County Championship games and move up to third in Division Two, 17 points behind second-placed Worcestershire with a game in hand.