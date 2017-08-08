Leicestershire v Durham: Day three abandoned because of heavy rain

Play was abandoned before lunch at the Fischer County Ground

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground, Leicester (day three): Durham 525-8 dec: Steel 224, Latham 124; Dexter 5-71 Leicestershire 124-4: Horton 38; Potts 2-30 Durham 5 pts, Leicestershire 1pt Leicestershire trail by 401 runs Scorecard

Heavy rain meant no play was possible on day three of the County Championship match between Leicestershire and Durham at Grace Road.

Umpires Neil Bainton and Michael Burns inspected the outfield, but with rain falling and a poor weather forecast, they abandoned play at 13:00 BST.

The game now seems set to end in a draw unless Durham, who lead by 401, can take 16 wickets on the final day.

Better weather is expected on Wednesday, with no rain forecast.