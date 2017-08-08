West Indies draw with Kent after weather-hit final day

Shimron Hetmyer made an unbeaten 43 off 39 balls in West Indies' draw match against Kent

Tour match, Canterbury, day three West Indies 265 & 132-4: Hetmyer 43; Hartley 2-44 Kent 331-9 dec: Dickson 142; Joseph 4-72 Scorecard Match drawn

The West Indies drew their tour match with Kent as weather impacted on their hopes of more batting practice on the final day in Canterbury.

Play began 80 minutes late after rain with the tourists 66 runs behind and they lost Kraigg Brathwaite (8) to Charlie Hartley's fourth ball.

Kieran Powell (23) and Shai Hope (30) both spent time in the middle while Shimron Hetmyer made an unbeaten 43.

However, lightning and bad light forced the players off at 17:00 BST.

The West Indies face Derbyshire on Friday in their final warm-up match before they begin their three-Test series against England at Edgbaston on 17 August.