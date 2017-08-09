BBC Sport - Super League: Charlotte Edwards believes competition will grow in quality

KSL to go 'up a notch' - Edwards

Charlotte Edwards believes the Women's Super League will go "up a notch" following England's World Cup win.

Former England captain Edwards, 37, leads defending champions Southern Vipers in the second year of the competition and hopes crowds will swell to watch the six sides.

"Women's cricket is on a crest of a wave at the moment and to have this competition is really important for the game," she told BBC South Today.

Southern Vipers face Western Storm in their opening match at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday in a repeat of last year's final.

Top videos

Video

KSL to go 'up a notch' - Edwards

Video

Funny moments from 25 years of the Premier League

Video

GB's Langford misses out as Bosse takes 800m gold

Video

Pick your favourite Premier League goal: 2012-17

Video

How sport changed life of teen cyclist

Video

Premier League title-defining moments

Video

Iconic Premier League moments

Top Stories