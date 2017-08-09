Charlotte Edwards believes the Women's Super League will go "up a notch" following England's World Cup win.

Former England captain Edwards, 37, leads defending champions Southern Vipers in the second year of the competition and hopes crowds will swell to watch the six sides.

"Women's cricket is on a crest of a wave at the moment and to have this competition is really important for the game," she told BBC South Today.

Southern Vipers face Western Storm in their opening match at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday in a repeat of last year's final.