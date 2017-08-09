Leicestershire v Durham: Teams settle for draw after two days of rain

Play was abandoned before lunch at the Fischer County Ground

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground, Leicester: Durham 525-8 dec: Steel 224, Latham 124; Dexter 5-71 Leicestershire 124-4: Horton 38; Potts 2-30 Durham 10 pts, Leicestershire 6 pts Leicestershire drew with Durham Scorecard

Leicestershire and Durham were forced to settle for a draw in Division Two of the County Championship after play was abandoned for a second consecutive day.

Umpires Neil Bainton and Michael Burns called off the match at 09:30 BST after overnight rain despite none falling on Wednesday morning at Grace Road.

Leicestershire remain at the foot of the table having failed to win a match in Championship so far this season.

Durham stay in ninth place with 54 points.