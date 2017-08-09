Hampshire v Lancashire: No play on final two days at the Ageas Bowl

Heavy rain prevented any play on day four at the Ageas Bowl

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day four): Lancashire 149 & 314-5: Davies 97, Hameed 77*; Dawson 2-44 Hampshire 224: Dawson 75; Jarvis 6-61 Hampshire (9 pts) draw with Lancashire (8 pts) Scorecard

Hampshire and Lancashire's hopes of winning the County Championship title were dealt a blow after the final day at the Ageas Bowl was rained off.

Lancashire, in second, and third-placed Hampshire are now level on points following the drawn match, but 41 points behind leaders Essex.

The weather, which also washed out Tuesday, denied Lancashire's Haseeb Hameed (77 no) the chance of a century.

Lancashire were in a good position at 314-5, 239 ahead, before the rain.