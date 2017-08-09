Somerset v Surrey: Day three called off because of rain

Specsavers County Championship Division One, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day three):
Somerset 436: Davies 142, Abell 96, Bess 55; Clarke 3-83, Meaker 3-87
Surrey 69-1: Stoneman 34*, Burns 30
Somerset 5 pts, Surrey 3 pts
Surrey trail by 367 runs
Day three of Somerset's County Championship Division One match against Surrey was called off without a ball being bowled because of rain.

Umpires Nicholas Cook and Nigel Cowley inspected conditions at Taunton before abandoning play at 13:20 BST.

The match now looks certain to end in a draw with Surrey 69-1 in reply to Somerset's first-innings 436.

Somerset have only won once in four-day cricket this season, while Surrey have drawn six of their eight games.

