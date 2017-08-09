Northants v Gloucestershire: Two sides draw after rain washes out day four

The covers remained on at Wantage Road for a second straight day

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The County Ground, Northampton (day four): Northants 343 & 50-5: Wakely 23*; Norwell 3-25, Payne 2-14 Gloucestershire 265: Hankins 73, Noema-Barnett 59; Gleeson 5-46, Keogh 3-44 Northants (11 pts) draw with Gloucestershire (10 pts) Scorecard

Northamptonshire and Gloucestershire had to settle for a draw in their Division Two County Championship match after rain washed out a second consecutive day at The County Ground.

Further wet weather on Wednesday saw umpires Ben Debenham and Michael Gough call the game off before lunch.

Tuesday's play was also abandoned without a ball bowled with Northants 50-5 in their second innings.

Northants take 11 points, while Gloucestershire earned 10.