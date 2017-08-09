Glamorgan Cricket: County discuss David Miller T20 return

David Miller is currently representing South Africa 'A'

Glamorgan have started talks with South African batsman David Miller about a potential return following international duties.

Miller was signed for six T20 Blast group games and maybe available if they reach the knock-out stages.

"Early exploration has been made, that's not taking away our focus from the games right now," said coach Robert Croft.

Either Kiran Carlson or Nick Selman is set to replace him at Hampshire.

Carlson is fit again for the match on Thursday after a leg injury early in the campaign, while young Welsh paceman Lukas Carey is set to continue for group leaders Glamorgan, with Timm van der Gugten still out injured.

Carey, 20, bowled Kent's Daniel Bell-Drummond in the opening over of his T20 debut against Kent and followed up by dismissing Surrey's England opener Jason Roy first ball at a packed Oval.

"It was a great game to be part of in front of 20-odd thousand, I didn't think I'd be involved in the T20 so this is a bonus," said Carey.

"For Jacques (Rudolph) to come up and say I was bowling the first over feels like quite an achievement.

"There's definitely more pressure playing in front of big crowds and where we are in the group, but I try to remain relaxed and get on with my job."

If Carey and Carlson play against Hampshire, Glamorgan would be back up to four Welsh players in their T20 side after being down to two because of injuries at one stage.

"Welsh players will play in the side if they force their way in and they're good enough," Croft told BBC Wales Sport.

"Don't forget the Welsh players are learning off some blinking good overseas players, which will stand them in better stead for longer careers, and that's what important to us."

Glamorgan would be almost assured of a last eight place with victory in Southampton, but Croft is unwilling to take anything for granted.

"We pride ourselves on a positive brand of cricket, and we'll see where that gets us. Our focus and determination hasn't changed," he said.

Glamorgan won the One-Day Cup match in Southampton earlier in 2017, but Hampshire won in Cardiff in the opening match of the T20 Blast.