Haseeb Hameed: Lancashire batsman says poor form can make him better player

Haseeb Hameed hit an unbeaten 77 in Lancashire's draw against Hampshire

Lancashire batsman Haseeb Hameed says experiencing a poor run of form with the bat this season can help him become a better player.

Hameed, 20, impressed by scoring 82 on his England debut against India in November 2016.

After struggling this season, Hameed was not selected for the recent Test series against South Africa.

"The last few months haven't gone the way I would have liked but that happens," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"It's about learning from these experiences, not just completely forget about them, and making sure I keep developing. Sometimes you actually learn more from instances like this.

"Hopefully I can say in coming years that this three-month period I've had, where it hasn't gone the way I wanted to, helped me become a better player and person."

'England is the aim'

Hameed was denied the chance to complete a century as rain washed out their game against Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl.

His unbeaten 77 was his first fifty in first-class cricket this summer.

England begin a three-Test series against West Indies on 17 August with a day-night Test at Edgbaston.

"England is the aim and to try to take each game as it comes - whoever is that is for, which is Lancashire right now," Hameed said.

"I will try and perform to the best of my ability for Lancashire and if I can do that then, hopefully, further honours can come again.

"If you have a difficult period, there's lots of different things that people think is the reason why.

"It could be a number of reasons but I'm just looking at putting that to one side now and hopefully approach the second half of the season for myself."