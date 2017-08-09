Hampshire's Rilee Rossouw and Lewis McManus out for season with fractured fingers

Hampshire will have to contend without both Rilee Rossouw (left) and Lewis McManus

Hampshire batsman Rilee Rossouw and wicketkeeper Lewis McManus have been ruled out for the rest of the season with fractured fingers.

Both will require surgery after picking up their injuries against Essex in the T20 Blast and Lancashire in the County Championship respectively.

"It's a big shame," Hampshire coach Craig White told BBC Radio Solent.

"It's still sinking in so we'll sit down and have a chat about where we go from here for the rest of the season."

Hampshire will consider batsman Tom Alsop and second team wicketkeeper Calvin Dickinson as replacements behind the stumps for McManus, 22.

Rossouw, 27, also missed a month earlier in the season with another fractured finger.

"Lewis will require one of his bones to be pinned due to a crack," Craig White added. "Rilee injured a different finger to the one he fractured earlier in the season during fielding practice."

Hampshire are third in Division One of the County Championship, 41 points behind leaders Essex, and still in with a good chance of making the T20 Blast quarter-finals.