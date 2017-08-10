Women's Super Legaue: Champions Southern Vipers thrash Western Storm in opener

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device Vipers score 34 runs off an over

Kia Super League, Ageas Bowl Western Storm 70 (18.5 overs): Hennessy 22; Bates 2-8, Farrant 2-10 Southern Vipers 73-1 (9 overs): Bates 47* Southern Vipers (5 pts) won by nine wickets

Defending champions Southern Vipers thrashed Western Storm by nine wickets in the opening game of the Women's Super League.

In a repeat of last year's final, Vipers chased 71 with 11 overs to spare at Southampton.

England captain Heather Knight was bowled for one by slow left-armer Linsey Smith as Western Storm slumped to 70 all out.

New Zealand captain Suzie Bates added to her two wickets with an unbeaten 47.

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch 'phenomenal' Edwards run out Luff

Vipers, led by former England captain Charlotte Edwards, picked up four points for the win as well as a bonus point.

Edwards, 37, caught West Indies all-rounder Stafanie Taylor and ran out Sophie Luff with a direct hit.

Storm seamer Holly Huddleston conceded 34 runs in an over, including four no-balls, as Bates and Hayley Matthews hurried Vipers to victory.