Sussex are 'hunting down' a Division Two promotion place, says captain Ben Brown

Sussex are unbeaten in the County Championship since a 147-run defeat by Kent on 26 May

Sussex have found form at the perfect time in the County Championship and are "hunting down" a Division Two promotion place, according to captain Ben Brown.

After making a slow start to the season Sussex have won four of their last five four-day matches to move up to fourth.

Their latest win - a nine-wicket win over second-placed Worcestershire - put them 17 points off a promotion spot.

"The whole squad is in a good place in all formats at the moment, playing really good cricket," Brown said.

Wicketkeeper Brown, 28, took over the captaincy from Luke Wright in June and has overseen two wins in the County Championship, which have seen Jofra Archer and Luke Wells star.

Fast bowler Archer, 22, has taken 49 wickets so far this campaign - more than any other player in both divisions - while Wells has scored 794 runs, making him the fifth-highest run-scorer in the country.

Meanwhile, the T20 Blast side, who are led by Ross Taylor, have won their last three matches to move into fifth and give themselves a chance of progression from the South Group.

"This period of cricket for the whole club has been fantastic," Brown added to BBC Radio Sussex.

"This is where you want to be coming into your top form - we really are hunting down those promotion spots now."