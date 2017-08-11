Glamorgan Cricket: County aim to bounce back at Taunton

Media playback is not supported on this device Donald bowled third ball by Dawson

Glamorgan captain Jacques Rudolph hopes an eight-wicket thrashing against Hampshire is "a blip" in their bid for T20 Blast honours.

The heavy defeat cut Glamorgan's lead in the South Group to one point.

"I think this was a bit of a blip, it didn't go our way" admitted Rudolph after Hampshire reached their target of 119 inside 14 overs.

Glamorgan face Somerset away on Sunday and Middlesex at home on Friday, 18 August in their final two group games.

But their score of 118-6 proved totally inadequate at Southampton as England Test call-up Mason Crane (3-21) led a triple spin attack.

"We struggled to get momentum in the batting department, although Andrew Salter (37 not out) batted really well. The ball skidded on and all credit to Hampshire, they played really well," Rudolph told BBC Wales Sport.

Off-spinner Salter is relishing the challenge of a sold-out Taunton ground on Sunday, 13 August.

"One thing we do well is play each game as it comes, and we love playing down in Somerset, somewhere we've had some great results previously," said Salter.

"Personally I love playing there, there's usually a good crowd and they're pretty busy - they like getting stuck in but it's a great place to play.

"I expect a pretty high-scoring T20 pitch and outfield."

Glamorgan have qualified for the last eight in two of the past three seasons, but have not reached Finals Day since 2004.

"We want to go into those play-offs (quarter-finals) with a bit of momentum and put pressure on our opponents," added Rudolph.