Women's Super League: Yorkshire Diamonds beat Lancashire Thunder

Yorkshire's win was the first part of a double-header at Headingley, played before the men's Roses match in the T20 Blast

Kia Super League, Headingley Yorkshire Diamonds 162-4 (20 overs): Winfield 44, Atapattu 41; Hazell 2-34 Lancashire Thunder 134-7 (20 overs): Satterthwaite 28; Davidson-Richards 3-20, Levick 3-30 Yorkshire Diamonds (4 pts) won by 28 runs Scorecard

Yorkshire Diamonds made a winning start to the 2017 Women's Super League, easing past Lancashire Thunder by 28 runs in the Roses match at Headingley.

England's Lauren Winfield (44) and Sri Lanka's Chamari Atapattu (41) survived several dropped chances to put on 72 for Yorkshire's first wicket.

Katherine Brunt and Alice Davidson-Richards accelerated late on to get the hosts to 162-4 from their 20 overs.

Davidson-Richards then took 3-20 as Lancashire were restricted to 134-7.

New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite top-scored for Thunder with 28 off 26 balls, but the efforts of Katie Levick (3-30) and Davidson-Richards with the ball meant the visitors were always well behind their required run rate.

Yorkshire and Lancashire finished fifth and sixth of the six teams in the inaugural competition last year, both winning only one of their five group games.