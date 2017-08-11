T20 Blast: Yorkshire beat Lancashire, Notts win again, Hampshire go top

Media playback is not supported on this device Captain fantastic! Bresnan takes 6-19 to inspire Yorkshire victory

NatWest T20 Blast Dates: 7 July - 2 September Coverage: Ball-by-ball local radio commentary on every match online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. In-play highlights and live text commentary of selected games on the BBC Sport website. Selected commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.

Tim Bresnan produced his best T20 Blast figures of 6-19 as Yorkshire Vikings beat Lancashire Lightning by 19 runs to boost their quarter-final hopes.

North group leaders Notts Outlaws strengthened their own bid to reach the last eight by beating Birmingham Bears.

And in-form Hampshire moved top of the South Group with a six-wicket win at Kent Spitfires, with 16 balls to spare.

Friday also saw wins for Leicestershire Foxes, Sussex Sharks, Durham Jets and Essex Eagles, who saw off Middlesex.

Bresnan's bowling figures were the competition's best so far in 2017, as well as his own career-best in a T20 fixture.

Bresnan lights up Roses duel

For Yorkshire, Adam Lyth's 50 from 29 balls set them on the way towards 182-7 from their 20 overs, as leg-spinner Matthew Parkinson (4-23) impressed for Lancashire.

Then Bresnan caused havoc at both the start and end of the visitors' reply, with four wickets in the final over of the game - three to the former England paceman, who also ran out Stephen Parry for a duck.

With Jos Buttler caught and bowled by Steven Patterson for 23, Lancashire fell well short of their required target despite captain Steven Croft's 62 and they were all out for 163.

Another highlight for the hosts saw Jack Leaning take a sublime catch by the boundary to remove Arron Lilley for 12.

Victory saw Yorkshire end a three-match losing streak and move up to third in the North Group, while Lancashire are sixth and need to win both of their final games to stand any chance of progressing.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'One of the best you'll see!' - Leaning's incredible one-handed catch

Hales and Jennings misfire

Durham won by 13 runs at home to Worcestershire Rapids, only their third victory in the North Group so far, despite England Test discard Keaton Jennings falling for four to 19-year-old seamer George Scrimshaw after facing only 10 balls.

It was Scrimshaw's first senior wicket, but Tom Latham's 62 from 40 balls - including two sixes - set the hosts on their way to a score of 165-5.

In the field, Jennings took 2-21 with his medium pace as the Rapids were restricted to 152-5 in reply.

At Trent Bridge, Notts passed their target of 181 with 11 balls to spare, to beat Birmingham by five wickets, although in-form Alex Hales fell first ball to Olly Stone.

Sam Hain's 82 from 50 balls had helped the Bears to 180-7, but Samit Patel's unbeaten 77 guided the hosts to 183-5 from 18.1 overs in reply.

Also in the North Group, Mark Cosgrove hit 79 off 48 balls, with four sixes, as Leicestershire kept their hopes of reaching the last eight alive with victory over Northamptonshire Steelbacks.

Holders Northants remain second in the group, two points below Notts.

Hampshire go top

Calvin Dickinson hit two sixes and eight fours in the 24 balls he faced against Kent

James Vince hit another half-century as Hampshire comfortably chased down Kent's 167-7 to move above Glamorgan at the top of the South Group after a six-wicket victory.

Vince shared a 71-run opening partnership with wicketkeeper/batsman Calvin Dickinson, who made 51 off 24 balls in only his second T20 game for Hampshire.

Dickinson told BBC Radio Solent: "We needed that impetus at the start. Vince and I spoke about one of us going hard at the top and the other batting through and I think that's what we did well there. It got us over the line.

"In second-team cricket I've looked to do that all season. You've just got to persist with it and when it's your day you've got to make the most of it."

The South Africa-born 20-year-old, opening in the absence of the injured Rilee Rossouw and keeping wicket in place of fellow injury absentee Lewis McManus, added: "They're big shoes to fill but it's nice to have James Vince down the other end to learn from.

"Watching him and Rilee go at the top of the order has been something I've learnt from."

Glamorgan did not have a game on Friday, but elsewhere in the South Group, Sussex climbed two places to third with a comfortable victory over Gloucestershire.

Chris Jordan and George Garton took three wickets each as Gloucestershire were bowled out for only 138 in the 19th over, before Laurie Evans (45 not out) and David Wiese (20 not out) put on 56 to see the Sharks home with 14 balls in hand.

Meanwhile, Essex moved off the bottom after posting 172-9 against Middlesex - who were nine runs short in their chase despite England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan making 37 off 26 balls.