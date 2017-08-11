West Indies v Derbyshire: Kyle Hope presses case for Test debut with ton

Kyle Hope has played three one-day internationals, but is uncapped at Test level

Tour match, The 3aaa County Ground (day one of three): West Indies 340-3: K Hope 105, K Powell 92, S Hope 69*, Chase 62* Derbyshire: Yet to bat Scorecard

Kyle Hope pressed his case for a Test debut with West Indies' first century of the tour on day one of their day-night game against Derbyshire.

The three-day match features a pink ball, as will next week's day-night Test against England at Edgbaston.

Hope hit 105, adding 153 with Kieran Powell and 72 with younger brother Shai Hope, who made 69 not out.

Roston Chase's unbeaten 62 helped the Windies reach 340-3 against a weakened home side at Derby.

Despite overcast, chilly conditions, only a rain delay when they were 292-3 held up the steady accumulation of the tourists, who drew their tour games with Essex and Kent - after opener Kraigg Brathwaite fell cheaply.

Seamer Tony Palladino is captaining a Derbyshire team including three teenage first-class debutants - batsman Calum Brodrick, left-arm spinner Matthew Sonczak and 16-year-old seamer James Taylor.

James and Tom, who took the new ball, are the first brothers to play together for Derbyshire since 1939.